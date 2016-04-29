Overview

Dr. James Bryant, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. Bryant works at UAB Medicine in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.