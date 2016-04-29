Dr. James Bryant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bryant, MD
Overview
Dr. James Bryant, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Bryant works at
Locations
UAB Medicine2000 6th Ave S Fl 5, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 996-8765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have used him for about 20 years and hope to for another 20.
About Dr. James Bryant, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1437104973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryant accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryant has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.
