Dr. James Brunz, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Brookings Health System, Huron Regional Medical Center and Lakes Regional Healthcare.



Dr. Brunz works at Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD in Sioux Falls, SD with other offices in Brookings, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.