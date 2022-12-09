Dr. James Brunz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Brunz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Brunz, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Brookings Health System, Huron Regional Medical Center and Lakes Regional Healthcare.
Locations
Orthopedic Institute, Sioux Falls, SD810 E 23rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Directions (605) 331-5890Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Orthopedic Institute, Brookings407 22nd Ave, Brookings, SD 57006 Directions (605) 692-7666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Brookings Health System
- Huron Regional Medical Center
- Lakes Regional Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Brunz PA and she is awesome very caring and helpful to what’s going on w me.
About Dr. James Brunz, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1073508131
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- University Of Ne Med Center
- University of South Dakota
- SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
