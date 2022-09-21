Overview

Dr. James Bruno, MD is a Pulmonologist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Bruno works at James L Bruno MD PC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.