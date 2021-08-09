Overview

Dr. James Bruno, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St. Georges University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Bruno works at St Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.