Dr. James Bruce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Bruce, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Bruce works at
Locations
Surgical Services1510 E Herndon Ave Ste 230, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bruce is amazing doctor and goes up and beyond for his patients
About Dr. James Bruce, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1699859454
Education & Certifications
- Ferguson Clin
- Meth Hospital|Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bruce using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bruce works at
Dr. Bruce has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Intestinal Obstruction and Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruce, there are benefits to both methods.