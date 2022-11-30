See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. James Bruce, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Bruce, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Bruce works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Intestinal Obstruction and Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Surgical Services
    1510 E Herndon Ave Ste 230, Fresno, CA 93720

About Dr. James Bruce, MD

  Colorectal Surgery
  43 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1699859454
  Ferguson Clin
  Meth Hospital|Methodist Dallas Medical Center
  University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
  Colon & Rectal Surgery
  Saint Agnes Medical Center

