Dr. James Brown Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Brown Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MS.
Dr. Brown Jr works at
Locations
Mississippi Retina Associates PA1200 N State St Ste 300, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 981-4091
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Love and appreciate Dr. Brown. Talked to us clearly about eye problem.
About Dr. James Brown Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1528096971
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown Jr works at
Dr. Brown Jr has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown Jr.
