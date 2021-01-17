Dr. James Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Brown, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
MCSO, Fadi Habíb MD7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 522, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 763-1314
-
2
North Platte Nebraska Physician Group LLC -611 W Francis St Ste 200, North Platte, NE 69101 Directions (308) 568-3500
-
3
United Therapies1875 Dempster St Ste G04, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 823-0340
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Brown has been excellent in following my care he is a great talker he explains everything in detail he follows up with you his office staff is very helpful and easy to make appointments with
About Dr. James Brown, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336115302
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
