Dr. James Brown Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. James Brown Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Brown Sr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Brown Sr works at
Locations
-
1
Tulane Surgery and GI Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 6, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 401-9709
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown Sr?
Dr.James Brown has a wonderful sense of humor and great bedside manor,he and his team are the best. Before and after my procedure they took great care of me
About Dr. James Brown Sr, MD
- General Surgery
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1245238773
Education & Certifications
- Tulane/Charity Hosp
- USPHS Hosp
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown Sr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown Sr.
