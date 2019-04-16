See All General Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. James Brown Sr, MD

General Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience
Dr. James Brown Sr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Brown Sr works at Tulane Surgery and GI Clinic in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Tulane Surgery and GI Clinic
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 6, New Orleans, LA 70112 (504) 401-9709

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Diabetic Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Diabetic Evaluation

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Abdominal Pain
Cancer Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Gynecomastia
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Cancer Screening
Overweight
Skin Screenings
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Open
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bone Cancer
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Dyslipidemia
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Female Infertility
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gallstones
Gastrotomy
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Mastectomy
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Oral Cancer
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Partial Lung Collapse
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Potassium Deficiency
Prostate Cancer
Puncture Aspiration
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wound Repair
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 16, 2019
    Dr.James Brown has a wonderful sense of humor and great bedside manor,he and his team are the best. Before and after my procedure they took great care of me
    Apr 16, 2019
    About Dr. James Brown Sr, MD

    General Surgery
    62 years of experience
    English
    1245238773
    Education & Certifications

    Tulane/Charity Hosp
    USPHS Hosp
    Tulane U, School of Medicine
    General Surgery
