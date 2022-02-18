See All Otolaryngologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. James Broome, MD

Endocrine Surgery
5 (31)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Broome, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.

Dr. Broome works at Heritage Medical Associates -- Endocrine Surgery in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Heritage Medical Associates
    222 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 255-2088
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Vanderbilt Med Ctr Sgcl Onc
    2220 Pierce Ave # 597PRB, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-2391

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Thomas West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms
Follicular Thyroid Cancer
Hyperthyroidism
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Parathyrodectomy Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 18, 2022
    Dr. Broome performed life-saving surgery on a rare pheochromocytoma that had been causing a lot of problems and taking a long time to diagnose through several years. I was recommended and accepted. He started right away getting my b.pressure down in less than a month and performing the surgery. I am extremely grateful to him and to Shamice, his nurse assistant for their professionalism and caring.
    Donna Bentley — Feb 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. James Broome, MD
    About Dr. James Broome, MD

    • Endocrine Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366599235
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt U Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt Hosp/Vanderbilt U
    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Broome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Broome has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Broome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Broome works at Heritage Medical Associates -- Endocrine Surgery in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Broome’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Broome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broome.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

