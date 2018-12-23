Dr. James Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Brooks, MD
Overview
Dr. James Brooks, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
James S Brooks MD29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 208, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 356-7772
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a really good person. He was very patient and spent the time to hear me. I can see he likes his work and he improved my life significantly. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. James Brooks, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
