Dr. James Brooks, MD
Overview
Dr. James Brooks, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Locations
Infectious Diseases Specialists7605 Forest Ave Ste 410, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 373-6184
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brooks partnered with my foot surgeon Ryan Vazales MD to clear up 5 different infections with my ankle injury. Dr. Brooks is absolutely the best. He visited me in the hospital every day to let me know my progress. He is so personable, and caring. Sometimes he would sit and talk. Made my feel reassured. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Brooks, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1588633168
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
