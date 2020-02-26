Dr. James Brook, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Brook, DO
Overview
Dr. James Brook, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Brook works at
Locations
James W Brook, DO20 N 3167 E, Idaho Falls, ID 83402 Directions (208) 542-4433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He has always been great to see. His free market aproach keeps prices very affordable. You will not find a more knowledgeable general practicing Dr. If he doesn't know, he will get you to someone that does.
About Dr. James Brook, DO
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1912120544
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brook.
