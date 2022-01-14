Dr. James Brodsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Brodsky, MD
Overview
Dr. James Brodsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown, Baylor University Medical Center and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3900 Junius St, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 823-7090
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown
- Baylor University Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brodsky?
I had a left foot bunion surgery in 2019 with Dr. Brodsky and he and his team were/are amazing. He's extremely thorough with all questions/concerns prior to the surgery and post-surgery care. Him and the entire team have great bedside manners and really show empathy and sincerity at every visit. I also want to shout out his PA Laura Lynn McDonough, who's amazing as well. Since my surgery, I have run 2 half marathons and have no issues. Will be going back to get surgery on my other foot soon.
About Dr. James Brodsky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1740270206
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brodsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodsky has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.