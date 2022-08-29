Dr. James Broderick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broderick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Broderick, DPM
Dr. James Broderick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital.
Dr. Broderick works at
Broderick Podiatry470 S Pearl St, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 394-4070
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Broderick?
I held off going to a podiatrist for a very long time because of a couple bad experiences in the past. It got to the point that I had no choice and picked Dr. Broderick from his high ratings. I do not regret that decision, and he is my doctor of choice from now on! He is professional but very personable. Everything was clean, well organized, very friendly personnel and the care I received was the best I ever had from a podiatrist (and I've been to a few). I have to drive an hour to get there, but I don't care! So worth the drive. My problem was resolved and was pain free from start to finish and in the days of healing to follow. All I can say is he is the best!
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1093726473
- OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
Dr. Broderick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broderick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broderick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Broderick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broderick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broderick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broderick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.