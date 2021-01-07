Overview

Dr. James Brodell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brodell works at James D Brodell MD in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Knee Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.