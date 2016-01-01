Dr. James Briley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Dermatologists
- NY
- Garden City
- Dr. James Briley, DO
Dr. James Briley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Briley, DO is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Briley works at
Locations
-
1
Frank Demento MD & Assoc. PC520 Franklin Ave Ste 229, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 746-1227
-
2
Skin Solutions Dermatology PC7 W 24th St Apt 1, New York, NY 10010 Directions (646) 559-0843
-
3
Commack Dermatology500 Commack Rd Ste 102B, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-4200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Birthmark
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Penile Lesion
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Keloid Scar
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Psoriasis
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Acanthosis Nigricans
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Skin Tumor
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chickenpox
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Condyloma Destruction
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cryotherapy for Warts
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Dermatological Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatomyositis
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dyshydrotic Eczema
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
- View other providers who treat Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Erysipelas
- View other providers who treat Erythema Multiforme
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Fungal Infections
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Granuloma of Skin
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kaposi's Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Latex Allergy
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Lichen Planus
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Paracentesis
- View other providers who treat Parapsoriasis
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pemphigoid
- View other providers who treat Pemphigus
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Pityriasis Rosea
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Pubic Lice (Crabs)
- View other providers who treat Radiesse® Injections
- View other providers who treat Restylane® Injections
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Shaving of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Allergy
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment
- View other providers who treat Skin Diseases
- View other providers who treat Skin Infections
- View other providers who treat Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Skin Procedures
- View other providers who treat Skin Resurfacing
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Injections
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Sunburn
- View other providers who treat Telogen Effluvium
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Third-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Varicose Eczema
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Venous Sclerotherapy
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Briley?
About Dr. James Briley, DO
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265434682
Education & Certifications
- St. John's Episcopal Hospital
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Briley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Briley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Briley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Briley works at
Dr. Briley has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Briley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Briley speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Briley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.