Dr. James Briggs, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Briggs works at Blount Memorial Physicians Group - Urology in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.