Dr. James Briggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Briggs, MD
Overview
Dr. James Briggs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Briggs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
James D Briggs, MD3300 Providence Dr Ste 212, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 512-4498
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Briggs?
I found Dr. Briggs when I was searching for a doctor to do my travel immunizations. Before I had even seen him or made an appt, he spent time speaking to me on the phone answering all my questions/concerns. I didn't have insurance so cost was a big factor for me. His prices were far lower than any other doctor's office I had contacted. He was able to order the shots I needed very quickly. During my appt, he was extremely pleasant, polite, and patient. I highly recommend him for travel medicine.
About Dr. James Briggs, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1366502627
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Briggs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Briggs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Briggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Briggs works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Briggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Briggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Briggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Briggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.