Dr. James Brien, MD

Urology
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. James Brien, MD is an Urology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.

Dr. Brien works at Asheville Urological Associates in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Asheville Urological Associates
    1 Doctors Park, Asheville, NC 28801 (828) 253-5314

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hydrocele
Overactive Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Chronic Prostatitis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Spermatocele
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Extracorporeal Shockwave
Gonorrhea Infections
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hypospadias
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Cancer
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostatic Abscess
Renal Cell Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Undescended Testicles
Ureterocele, Congenital
Urinary Disorders
Varicocele
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MedCost
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 24, 2016
    Excellent physician, superbly trained, modern techniques, very trustworthy, very caring.
    Jon in Asheville, NC — Feb 24, 2016
    Urology
    19 years of experience
    English
    1538383658
    Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Milton S Hersey Med Ctr
    Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med
    JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
    Dr. James Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Brien works at Asheville Urological Associates in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Brien's profile.

    Dr. Brien has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brien on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

