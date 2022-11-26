Overview

Dr. James Bried, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine.



Dr. Bried works at Arch Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

