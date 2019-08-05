Overview

Dr. James Bridges, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bridges works at Baptist Premier in Jackson, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.