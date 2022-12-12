Overview

Dr. James Bresee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tillamook, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Bresee works at Northwest Urology in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.