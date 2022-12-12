Dr. James Bresee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bresee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bresee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Bresee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Tillamook, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Locations
Northwest Urology LLC9135 SW Barnes Rd Ste 663, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-1078
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Tillamook
- Providence Newberg Medical Center
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The visit was a follow-up to the last surgical procedure performed. As a result, there is much improvement in my condition. Thank you DR. Bresee!
About Dr. James Bresee, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel
- Beth Isreal Med Ctr
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- University Of Maryland
- Urology
