Overview

Dr. James Brennan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Brennan works at Laurel Endocrine Thyroid Specs in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.