Dr. James Brennan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Brennan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Brennan works at
Locations
Sentara Neurosurgery Specialists - First Colonial Road1080 First Colonial Rd Ste 400, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 395-8720
Sentara Surgery Specialists4000 Coliseum Dr Ste 200A, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 736-1520
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brennan has done my back surgery 3 times and I have had great results each time he has great bed side manners and I think he is a great Dr in his field
About Dr. James Brennan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brennan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brennan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brennan has seen patients for Spinal Cord Stimulation, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brennan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brennan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.