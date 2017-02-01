See All Neurosurgeons in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. James Brennan, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Brennan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Brennan works at Sentara Neurosurgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Cord Stimulation, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Sentara Neurosurgery Specialists - First Colonial Road
    1080 First Colonial Rd Ste 400, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
    Sentara Surgery Specialists
    4000 Coliseum Dr Ste 200A, Hampton, VA 23666

  Sentara Leigh Hospital
  Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  Sentara Obici Hospital
  Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Spinal Cord Stimulation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Neurostimulation
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Neurostimulation

Spinal Cord Stimulation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Neurostimulation
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Traumatic Brain Injury
Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Upper Back Pain
Acoustic Neuroma
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chordoma
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurostimulator Implantation
Osteosarcoma
Pituitary Tumor
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Spina Bifida
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Fracture Treatment
Torticollis
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 01, 2017
    Dr Brennan has done my back surgery 3 times and I have had great results each time he has great bed side manners and I think he is a great Dr in his field
    Betty Quick in Bennettsville — Feb 01, 2017
    About Dr. James Brennan, MD

    Neurosurgery
    29 years of experience
    English
    1447217666
    ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Brennan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Brennan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Brennan has seen patients for Spinal Cord Stimulation, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Neurostimulation, and more.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

