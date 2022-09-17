Dr. James Bredenkamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bredenkamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bredenkamp, MD
Overview
Dr. James Bredenkamp, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Bredenkamp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Head & Neck Associates Inc26726 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-4361
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bredenkamp?
Despite previous reviewers, Dr Bredenkamp does listen well to his patients. He has been my ENT for over 10 years and has treated me for a number of serious ENT diagnoses and has done surgery as well. You could not be in better hands.
About Dr. James Bredenkamp, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1023047586
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bredenkamp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bredenkamp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bredenkamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bredenkamp works at
Dr. Bredenkamp has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bredenkamp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bredenkamp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bredenkamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bredenkamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bredenkamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.