Dr. James Brazil, MD

Dermatology
2 (17)
Accepting new patients
Dr. James Brazil, MD is a Dermatologist in Olympia, WA. They completed their residency with Usc/La Co Med Center

Dr. Brazil works at Olympic Dermatology/Laser Clin in Olympia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Olympic Dermatology and Laser Clinic P S
    424 Lilly Rd Ne, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 459-1700

  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Dec 10, 2019
    Dr Brazil and his staff are great! I have only been treated with respect and friendliness when I have been there.
    About Dr. James Brazil, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1154349421
    Education & Certifications

    • Usc/La Co Med Center
    • University Of Wisconsin Madison
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Brazil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brazil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brazil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brazil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brazil works at Olympic Dermatology/Laser Clin in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Dr. Brazil’s profile.

    Dr. Brazil has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brazil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Brazil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brazil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brazil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brazil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

