Dr. James Brashears, MD

Radiation Oncology
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Brashears, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tukwila, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Brashears works at Raineer Cancer Center (Sightline) in Tukwila, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advance Radiation Center of Seattle LLC
    200 Andover Park E Ste 4, Tukwila, WA 98188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Bladder Cancer
Breast Cancer
Ratings & Reviews

Jul 17, 2018
Prostate. 95.3 PSA IN August, 2017. As of 8 June 2018, 0.04. So, YES, I would most definitely recommend Rainier Cancer Center. Dr. Brashears is a very nice guy, and his staff can't be beat.
John W. Tobin in Newcastle , WA — Jul 17, 2018
About Dr. James Brashears, MD

  • Radiation Oncology
  • 19 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1720177819
Education & Certifications

  • University of South Carolina At Columbia|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine, Columbia
  • Duke University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital
  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brashears has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brashears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brashears works at Raineer Cancer Center (Sightline) in Tukwila, WA. View the full address on Dr. Brashears’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brashears. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brashears.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brashears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brashears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

