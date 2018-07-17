Dr. Brashears has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Brashears, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Brashears, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tukwila, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Advance Radiation Center of Seattle LLC200 Andover Park E Ste 4, Tukwila, WA 98188 Directions
How was your appointment with Dr. Brashears?
Prostate. 95.3 PSA IN August, 2017. As of 8 June 2018, 0.04. So, YES, I would most definitely recommend Rainier Cancer Center. Dr. Brashears is a very nice guy, and his staff can't be beat.
- Radiation Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University of South Carolina At Columbia|University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine, Columbia
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- St. Anne Hospital
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brashears. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brashears.
