Overview

Dr. James Brantley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.



Dr. Brantley works at Ozark Foot & Ankle in Fayetteville, AR with other offices in Springdale, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.