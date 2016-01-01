Overview

Dr. James Branch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Branch works at Dr James Branch in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.