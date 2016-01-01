Dr. James Branch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Branch, MD
Dr. James Branch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr James Branch224 Town Run Ln, Winston Salem, NC 27101 Directions (877) 826-0590
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538147061
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
Dr. Branch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Branch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Branch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Branch has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Branch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Branch speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Branch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branch.
