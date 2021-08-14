Dr. James Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bradley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic Surgery at Lake Success1991 Marcus Ave Ste 102, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 497-7900
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
I was recently referred to Dr. Bradley for cosmetic surgery and my experience with him and Sabrina, PA was wonderful! Dr. Bradley is a very sincere, caring, compassionate and kind person, not to mention a highly skilled surgeon. I am more than pleased with the surgical results and couldn’t be more appreciative of the excellent care that I received !!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UCLA Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr
- New York University School Of Medicine/Nyu Hospital Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
- Jefferson University
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
