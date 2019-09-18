Dr. James Boyed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Boyed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Boyed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Boyed works at
MDVIP - Tucson, Arizona6548 E Carondelet Dr Bldg E, Tucson, AZ 85710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Great doctor, does very thorough blood work. Nice office staff.
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1437117751
- Ariz Hlth Sci
- Ariz Hlth Sci
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Dr. Boyed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Boyed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Boyed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyed works at
Dr. Boyed speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.