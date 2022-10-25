Dr. James Bown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Bown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Bown works at
Locations
Utah Gastroenterology PC368 E Riverside Dr Ste A, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 673-1149
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bown was very professional, he explained how the procedure would take place. Explained what he would do should there be polyps. Very informative. He explained the results of my procedure to my husband since I didn’t seem to want to wake up. I would definitely recommend him to others. In fact my husband is due and I will schedule him with Dr Bown.
About Dr. James Bown, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego
- University Ia College Med
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bown works at
Dr. Bown has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Bown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bown, there are benefits to both methods.