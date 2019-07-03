Dr. James Botros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Botros, MD
Overview
Dr. James Botros, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Botros works at
Locations
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-3401
Carrie Tingley Hospital1127 University Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Botros was remarkable. I was competing at UNM from out of state, fractured my C-5, had significant cervical stenosis, and tore my Anterior Longitudinal Ligament in my spine. He and his team got me stabilized so I could return home and see a surgeon there. What was remarkable was his true willingness to answer my questions, thoughtfully, generously, and in the most understandable terms that helped me really understand my options and make the best decisions I can about the most serious surgery of my life. he did not need to do this, but was a huge asset to managing my own health care.
About Dr. James Botros, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1326365263
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Botros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botros has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Botros. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.