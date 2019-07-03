Overview

Dr. James Botros, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Botros works at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.