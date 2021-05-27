Dr. James Bothwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bothwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bothwell, MD
Overview
Dr. James Bothwell, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Texas Health Orthopedic Specialists6301 Harris Pkwy Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 433-3450Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fort Worth Orthopedics Burleson2760 SW Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 433-3450
Fort Worth Orthopedics Keller721 Keller Pkwy Ste 107B, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 433-3450
Fort Worth Orthopedics Rosedale1651 W Rosedale St Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 930-2030Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have had several procedures performed by Dr. Bothwell and and EXCELLENT surgeon. From scheduling (Summer) to his PA (Bonnie) and Dr. Bothwell they are a well oiled machine providing EXCELLENT results. Dr. Bothwell was also a team doctor for the TCU football team confirms his abilities to treat sports injuries at the highest level.
About Dr. James Bothwell, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1225060155
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Rochester
- University Of Rochester, School Of Medicine and Dentistry
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Union College,Schenectady,Ny
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
