Dr. James Bosscher, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Bosscher works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Gynecologic Oncology in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Red Bank, NJ, Old Bridge, NJ and Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower
    19 Davis Ave Fl 7, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 897-7944
  2. 2
    Maggio Plaza Gyn Oncology
    1 Riverview Plz, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 268-8473
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:00am
  3. 3
    Quality Care Surgery
    3 Hospital Plz Ste 206, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 897-7944
  4. 4
    Maggio Plaza Gyn Oncology
    1100 Route 72 W Ste 305, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 897-7944

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Uterine Fibroids
Cervical Cancer
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Uterine Fibroids
Cervical Cancer

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 15, 2022
    He is a great doctor
    Marylynn Janwich — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. James Bosscher, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1265522627
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
    • Tripler Army Med Center
    • Wayne State U, School of Medicine
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
