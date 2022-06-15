Dr. James Bosscher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosscher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bosscher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Bosscher, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower19 Davis Ave Fl 7, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 897-7944
Maggio Plaza Gyn Oncology1 Riverview Plz, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 268-8473Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
Quality Care Surgery3 Hospital Plz Ste 206, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 897-7944
Maggio Plaza Gyn Oncology1100 Route 72 W Ste 305, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (732) 897-7944
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor
About Dr. James Bosscher, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1265522627
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bosscher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bosscher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bosscher has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bosscher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosscher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosscher.
