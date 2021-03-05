Overview

Dr. James Boss, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.



Dr. Boss works at Waco Gastroenterology Associates in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.