Overview

Dr. James Borden, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Borden works at Southwest Florida Urologic Associates in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.