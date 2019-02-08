Dr. James Boop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Boop, MD
Overview
Dr. James Boop, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Boop works at
Locations
-
1
22nd Street Office3610 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 776-4772
-
2
Lubbock2719 81st St, Lubbock, TX 79423 Directions (806) 792-0785
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boop?
Dr Boop is a very kind and caring opthamologist. I called him in the middle of the night for an eye problem and he talked to me as if I had been a patient forever. Had me ti be st his office at 8am so I could be first in to see him. I really appreciate him taking care of me. My family opthamologist ws on vacation at the time. Or family opthamologist referred my husband to Dr Boop for a problem he was not qualified to do. Dr Boop had to do a corneal transplant. Thank you Dr Boop.
About Dr. James Boop, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1487763561
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boop works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.