Dr. James Boone, MD
Dr. James Boone, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital, UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Pediatric Heartcare Partners Psc916 Dupont Rd, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 454-7107
Jewish Medical Center South1905 W Hebron Ln Ste 204, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Directions (502) 454-7107
Clark Memorial Hospital1220 Missouri Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-6631
Medical Center Jewish South1903 W Hebron Ln, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Directions (502) 454-7107
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
- UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Boone?
Dr. Boone is amazing. I can’t overstate how much we appreciate his expertise, skill, knowledge, bed side manner, compassion...He has talked me off the ledge many times. He has a heart camp each summer. He has seen our daughter since she was born in 2002. We moved to Cincinnati 10 years ago. We drive from Cincinnati to see him. It’s a small price to pay to have the very best treat your daughter. Dr. Boone is a rare gem.
About Dr. James Boone, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
