Dr. James Boone, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. James Boone, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital, UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Boone works at Pediatric Heartcare Partners Psc in Louisville, KY with other offices in Shepherdsville, KY and Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatric Heartcare Partners Psc
    916 Dupont Rd, Louisville, KY 40207 (502) 454-7107
    Jewish Medical Center South
    1905 W Hebron Ln Ste 204, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 (502) 454-7107
    Clark Memorial Hospital
    1220 Missouri Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 (812) 282-6631
    Medical Center Jewish South
    1903 W Hebron Ln, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 (502) 454-7107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Norton Hospital
  Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
  UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
  Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Disease
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Congenital Heart Disease
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)

Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Dental Network of America
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 19, 2018
    Dr. Boone is amazing. I can't overstate how much we appreciate his expertise, skill, knowledge, bed side manner, compassion...He has talked me off the ledge many times. He has a heart camp each summer. He has seen our daughter since she was born in 2002. We moved to Cincinnati 10 years ago. We drive from Cincinnati to see him. It's a small price to pay to have the very best treat your daughter. Dr. Boone is a rare gem.
    About Dr. James Boone, MD

    Pediatric Cardiology
    38 years of experience
    English
    1992754006
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Boone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Boone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Boone has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boone on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Boone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

