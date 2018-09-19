Overview

Dr. James Boone, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital, UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Boone works at Pediatric Heartcare Partners Psc in Louisville, KY with other offices in Shepherdsville, KY and Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.