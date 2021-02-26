Dr. James Booker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Booker, MD
Overview
Dr. James Booker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They completed their residency with U South Fla Affil Hosp
Dr. Booker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Surgery Associates - Texarkana1920 GALLERIA OAKS DR, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Booker?
Dr Booker did an open colon resection surgery for me, due to colon cancer. From the first visit to my post op visit yesterday, he’s been great. He came to see me every day that I was in the hospital, and every time we saw him, he was attentive, caring and compassionate. Always had time for any questions, and explained things until we we completely understood. And I can’t say enough good things about his nurse, Maggi. Without going into detail, she went way over and above helping with my pre-surgery preparations. If I could give them 10 stars, I would.
About Dr. James Booker, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1851349286
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla Affil Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Booker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Booker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Booker works at
Dr. Booker has seen patients for Lipomas, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Booker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Booker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.