Overview

Dr. James Bonner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.



Dr. Bonner works at Bonner & Leconte Mds in Cranston, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.