Dr. James Bonnen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonnen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bonnen, MD
Overview
Dr. James Bonnen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Dr. Bonnen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Brain and Spine Center P.a333 N Texas Ave Ste 3200, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 922-5099
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonnen?
I had to have an emergency laminectomy and Dr Bonnen happen to be there in recovery when I woke up from a botched steroid injection. I cannot say enough about this surgeon. I’ve read comments on here that he was rude or impatient or downright mean and I can assure you I have spent appointments were he gave me all his time and attention and is very compassionate. He checked on my daily. He just so happen to be at the right place at the right time or my outcome would’ve been so different. I had an extensive surgery so of course I’m still going to be in pain one week three weeks six weeks out but that’s to be expected for my procedure. I would not blame the surgeon for that, he did his job and it’s my body’s job to heal along with physical therapy which has also been amazing. The entire staff at Houston Physicians Hospital has been more than phenomenal and accommodating and kind and I think God every day that Dr Bonnen was there to help me that day!!! Such a compassionate human being!
About Dr. James Bonnen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003812264
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Med Br/John Sealy Hosp
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonnen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonnen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonnen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonnen works at
Dr. Bonnen has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonnen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonnen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonnen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonnen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonnen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.