Dr. James Bonnen, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Bonnen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

Dr. Bonnen works at Nasa Spine Institute in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Brain and Spine Center P.a
    333 N Texas Ave Ste 3200, Webster, TX 77598 | Phone: (281) 922-5099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Scoliosis
Upper Back Pain
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Pathological Spine Fracture
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Fusion
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Deep Brain Stimulation
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus
Meningiomas
Neurostimulation
Neurostimulator Implantation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Traumatic Brain Injury
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 09, 2021
    I had to have an emergency laminectomy and Dr Bonnen happen to be there in recovery when I woke up from a botched steroid injection. I cannot say enough about this surgeon. I’ve read comments on here that he was rude or impatient or downright mean and I can assure you I have spent appointments were he gave me all his time and attention and is very compassionate. He checked on my daily. He just so happen to be at the right place at the right time or my outcome would’ve been so different. I had an extensive surgery so of course I’m still going to be in pain one week three weeks six weeks out but that’s to be expected for my procedure. I would not blame the surgeon for that, he did his job and it’s my body’s job to heal along with physical therapy which has also been amazing. The entire staff at Houston Physicians Hospital has been more than phenomenal and accommodating and kind and I think God every day that Dr Bonnen was there to help me that day!!! Such a compassionate human being!
    Chris A. — Sep 09, 2021
    Dr. James Bonnen, MD
    About Dr. James Bonnen, MD

    Specialties
    Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1003812264
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    U Tex Med Br/John Sealy Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    Medical Education

    Dr. James Bonnen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonnen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonnen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonnen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonnen works at Nasa Spine Institute in Webster, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bonnen’s profile.

    Dr. Bonnen has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonnen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonnen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonnen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonnen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonnen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

