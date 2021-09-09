Overview

Dr. James Bonnen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Bonnen works at Nasa Spine Institute in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.