See All Dermatologists in Grapevine, TX
Dr. James Bond Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James Bond Jr, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (94)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Bond Jr, MD is a dermatologist in Grapevine, TX. Dr. Bond Jr completed a residency at University Okla Affil Hosps. He currently practices at James R. Bond, Jr., MD, PA. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Bond Jr is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    James R. Bond, Jr., MD, PA
    1615 Lancaster Dr Ste 107, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 488-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Psoriasis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
Psoriasis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

About Dr. James Bond Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1659375616
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Okla Affil Hosps
Residency
Internship
  • Baylor College Med Affil Hospital
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 94 ratings
Patient Ratings (94)
5 Star
(81)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bond Jr?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. James Bond Jr, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Bond Jr, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bond Jr to family and friends

Dr. Bond Jr's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bond Jr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Bond Jr, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Bond Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bond Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bond Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bond Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bond Jr has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rosacea and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bond Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

94 patients have reviewed Dr. Bond Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bond Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bond Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bond Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.