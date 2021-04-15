Overview

Dr. James Bolz, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Bolz works at The CORE Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.