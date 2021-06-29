Dr. James Bolton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bolton, MD
Overview
Dr. James Bolton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Bolton works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Integrative Medicine PC1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 697-7447
-
2
Erlanger Women's Institute for Specialized Health1025 Executive Dr Ste 100, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 697-7447
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bolton?
Dr. Bolton managed my three pregnancies and delivered my three children. He gave each of my children the best possible start in life. He always knows when to refer women to maternal-fetal high risk specialists and works with them.
About Dr. James Bolton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1487644050
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolton works at
Dr. Bolton has seen patients for Pap Smear and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.