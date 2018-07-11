Dr. James Boler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Boler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Boler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Boler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Center for Sports Medicine530 Liberty St, Schenectady, NY 12305 Directions (518) 382-7200
-
2
Ellis Hospital1101 Nott St, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 489-2663
-
3
OrthoNY1768 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 489-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boler?
I saw Dr. Boler because of continued swelling and problems with my hand after a broken wrist healed. My problems are comparatively minor and yet Dr. Boler listened carefully to my issues, took multiple X-rays which corresponded to the areas of complaint, and checked mobility, etc, carefully. He gave me explanations, two options, and his recommendation, which was not the $$ surgical option. My occupational therapist said he is the only MD to come to her office to interview her. Impressive
About Dr. James Boler, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1245221928
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boler works at
Dr. Boler has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Trigger Finger Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Boler. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.