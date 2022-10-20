Dr. James Bogert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bogert, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Bogert works at
Dignity Health Medical Group - Surgical Specialties - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
How was your appointment with Dr. Bogert?
Dr. Bogert is a remarkable physician. Very kind and compassionate. Absolutely blessed to have him as the surgeon who saved my husbands life . I can’t thank him enough
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Bogert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bogert using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bogert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bogert works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogert.
