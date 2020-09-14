Dr. James Boehrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boehrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Boehrer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Boehrer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Cardiac Associates of Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste C860, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7878
- Medical City Dallas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
He is a wonderful doctor. I've been seeing him for over three years and I can't say enough good things about him! Knowledgeable, compassionate, caring. He literally saved my life.
About Dr. James Boehrer, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1821089285
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
