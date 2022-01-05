Dr. James Blotter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Blotter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Blotter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Logan, UT. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Logan Regional Hospital.
Dr. Blotter works at
Cache Valley ENT2380 N 400 E Ste D, North Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5764MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Logan Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw Dr Blotter in 2000 for sinus and fractured nasal turbinate. We decided on surgery that I had put off for years and results were great. If I needed surgery for similar reasons or knew anyone who did I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him to them.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1962499673
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Blotter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blotter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blotter has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Acute Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blotter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Blotter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blotter.
