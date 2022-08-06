Dr. James Blaugrund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blaugrund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Blaugrund, MD
Overview
Dr. James Blaugrund, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC St. Margaret.
Locations
Metropolitan E N T Associates9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 3112, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 366-3889
Metropolitan ENT6001 Stonewood Dr Ste 300, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 772-2711
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blaugrund suggested I get an MRI. I ended up having an acoustic neuroma. Naturally, I was upset. I messaged him several times and he answered each time because he cared. He was very thorough and spent all the time I needed. I would definitely go back to him. I felt confident and trusted him.
About Dr. James Blaugrund, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Blaugrund has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaugrund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaugrund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaugrund has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaugrund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaugrund. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaugrund.
